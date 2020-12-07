BAR HARBOR — Join author and editor-in-chief of Islandport Press Dean Lunt as he discusses the life and works of Ruth Moore including the upcoming anthology of her writing “Voices off the Ocean” that he is editing, and his book “Hauling by Hand” which recounts the history of Frenchboro. Both Moore and Lunt grew up in fishing villages on small Maine islands located off Mount Desert Island. Join Lunt for a Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 with the Jesup Memorial Library.

Moore was a literary giant of regional fiction during the mid-20th century, compared favorably to William Faulkner, John Steinbeck and Flannery O’Connor. Islandport Press has acquired the rights to the her catalog, which includes 14 novels, and has begun redesigning and reissuing many of those books, some of which have been out of print for decades. Islandport has reissued “The Weir” and “Spoonhandle” and plans to rerelease “Candlemas Bay” and “A Fair Wind Home” in 2021.

Lunt writes, “Ruth Moore is not only a Maine treasure, but a critical literary voice for the state of Maine and the coast. We are thrilled to begin playing a role in reviving interest in Moore’s work and her life story and expanding her reach into the literary world.” Moore’s highly regarded debut novel, “The Weir,” launched her writing career and established her as an important regional novelist. Her second book, “Spoonhandle,” which topped The New York Times bestseller list for 14 weeks, was made in the Hollywood movie, “Deep Waters.” Lunt is currently editing “Voices off the Ocean” which features excerpts from Moore’s novels, ballads and poetry that showcase her brilliant writing and prove its staying power and influence on regional writing today.





Lunt will also speak about his book “Hauling by Hand” which features the history of Frenchboro, where Lunt grew up. Frenchboro, which is the only town on Long Island, is one of Maine’s most remote island outposts and one of only 14 Maine islands still supporting a year-round community. The island’s roots were set in the 1820s by the Lunt family and a small band of pioneers who together carved an island community from the spruce and granite shores. Fueled by the shipping and fishing industries, it was an important offshore port before economic changes transformed the island into a hardscrabble turn-of-the-century fishing village where nearly 200 residents scratched a living from depleted fishing stocks and rocky soil. Today, the town of Frenchboro has a population of nearly 50 people, a small one-room school, a post office and one full-time business. There is neither a general store, nor tourist hotel, nor daily ferry service. Instead there is a village, a soul and a way of life. “Hauling by Hand” tells the story of the island.

Lunt was born in Frenchboro, a member of the eighth generation of Lunts that called the remote island home. He attended the island’s one-room school and Mount Desert Island High School before earning a dual degree from Syracuse University. Following graduation, he worked as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly twelve years, and later worked as a freelance writer, editor and project manager. Lunt founded Islandport Press in 2000 and has since edited or published more than 200 books. Lunt also founded Islandport Magazine in 2017 and has written two nonfiction books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Here for Generations.” His third and fourth books, “Voices off the Ocean” and “Speaking Maine,” are now scheduled for release in early 2021. A revised edition of “Hauling by Hand” is scheduled for release in the spring of 2021.

Copies of Moore’s and Lunt’s books can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books in person, by calling 207-288-4245 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the event. To register fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/lunt or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.