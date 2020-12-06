Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A silver lining

As a working mom with four young children and a husband who works in health care, I know firsthand how hard COVID-19 has been. We stay home a lot, play in our yard with only family and try to be creative during cold weather and shorter days. It’s easy to find the negative aspects of the pandemic. I’m sure many of you can relate.

But there is a silver lining.





Everyday tasks have taken on new meaning. My family has discovered new ways of being entertained, we’ve worked harder than ever to stay connected to loved ones. This year I am so thankful for:

Time with children: The days are long, but the years are short. Masking: I don’t love it, but I’ve taught my children about sacrifice and love for their fellow humans. Resiliency: If only I could be as adaptable as children. Family time: We can’t go out as much; we found new ways to be together. Meaningfulness: Holidays will be different, but we will make special memories. Work: What we’ve accomplished through this year is amazing. Self-love: With more time to focus on me, life is more efficient; I am less stressed, and I can enjoy the blessings family brings each day.

Laura Wilkes

Associate vice president

Northern Light Health

Brewer

Making targeted investments today

Two recent reports from Gov. Janet Mills’ administration highlight a robust clean-energy economy as central to Maine’s economic future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Developing a skilled workforce for jobs in this sector should be a top priority.

The potential of the clean energy sector to grow jobs across Maine while preserving the environment rests on strong multi-sector support of workforce development programs and policies, particularly in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). Investing in relevant education, training and certification programs are critical to making sure Mainers have the skills they need to succeed and ensuring Maine employers have the skilled talent on which they and Maine’s economy depend.

At Educate Maine, our mission is to help increase the educational attainment of all Maine people. Along with our partners in the MaineSpark coalition, our goal is to help make sure that every student succeeds, starting in early learning programs and continuing through postsecondary education, so that they and their families are well-positioned for promising futures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges that cannot be overstated, but there are opportunities to be found in this crisis. It has always been important to prepare Mainers for future careers, but the need has never been more urgent. Targeted investments in workforce development today will contribute to stronger statewide economic growth, a more skilled and resilient workforce, and a cleaner environment for Maine’s future.

Katherine Johnston

Director of research and strategic initiatives

Educate Maine

Gardiner

Election accountability

I voted for neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump. But I believe that it doesn’t matter who you vote for if it is clear that your country has committed vote fraud. I believe our elections are rigged and our vote is meaningless.

I think it would be better to redo the vote in the hotly contested states such as Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada rather than throw out our nation’s election system. We must show accountability or we no longer will be able to trust any election.

Analysis of what happened shows that there was an extremely questionable vote update in the key states where voting stopped at the precise time needed to determine how many absentee votes were needed to take the lead. We can’t accept this to stand as our country’s threshold for vote integrity. Tarnishing our electoral process forever, apparently just to get one candidate in. Not acceptable.

Laurie Dobson

Cranberry Isles