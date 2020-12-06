This story will be updated.

Another 221 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 13,348, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 13,127 on Saturday.





Of those, 11,801 have been confirmed positive, while 1,547 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 265.3, which is unchanged from a day ago but up from 172.6 a week ago and up from 127.1 a month ago.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 227. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 768 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 87 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 10,080. That means there are 3,041 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 2,907 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 7,799 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 936,582 negative test results out of 954,351 overall. About 1.8 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 4,173 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 71 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (1,692), Aroostook (188), Franklin (258), Hancock (311), Kennebec (986), Knox (225), Lincoln (180), Oxford (465), Penobscot (1,087), Piscataquis (60), Sagadahoc (181), Somerset (492), Waldo (259), Washington (197) and York (2,592) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 14,584,233 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 281,196 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.