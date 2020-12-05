Veteran hunters will often tell you that they often spot a deer only when it twitches an ear, or moves its head. It’s not the deer we initially spot. It’s the motion that attracts the eye, and then you end up with that “Aha!” moment when you realize that hidden in the branches and trees, a deer had been there all along.

Today’s trail cam image illustrates that reality. When Mike Grant of Augusta sent the photo, he asked, “Can you spot the buck?” Truthfully, when I was looking at a thumbnail image of the photo, all I saw was grass.

Enlarge the image, and the young buck is obvious, standing placidly among the greenery.





A lesson for me, during the next hunting season? Perhaps. Maybe there have been plenty of deer hanging out near my stands and blinds for years, but I just haven’t been focused in the right spots to see them. Or, maybe they simply didn’t twitch an ear or turn their heads.

If you’re an avid trail camera user who’d like to help those looking to capture images like these, we’re working on a story that will do just that. What do you look for in a camera? How much do you expect to pay? What features are essential? What kinds of mistakes did you make when you first put your cameras out, and how do you avoid those mistakes now? How about a recommendation for a good low-budget option? Or, what would you buy if money was not a concern?

Thanks in advance for your input!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.