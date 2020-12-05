AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Contemporary & Popular Music Program will present its annual Fall 2020 Concert via YouTube this year, due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 on YouTube https://youtu.be/vP5ZWY5AIVQ
The public is invited to view the program via YouTube. The event will provide live introductions of pre-recorded performances. The program will include UMA students from around the world performing a variety of music genres. Each ensemble will perform two pieces. Participating in the program will be the following ensembles:
Tour Band – Jazz, Rock, and Fusion
Directed by Duane Edwards
Studio Ensemble – Rock
Directed by Noah Cole
Envok- vocal ensemble
Directed by Marcia Gallagher
Vintage Steel – steel drum ensemble
Directed by Christine Letcher
String Trio
Directed by Linda Theriault
Additionally, the program will include Senior Recitals with students performing two pieces. The UMA students performing are:
Nhyla Reid – violin – piano – songwriter
Jayde Courturier – voice
Olin Moody – voice – guitar – songwriter