AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Contemporary & Popular Music Program will present its annual Fall 2020 Concert via YouTube this year, due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 on YouTube https://youtu.be/vP5ZWY5AIVQ

The public is invited to view the program via YouTube. The event will provide live introductions of pre-recorded performances. The program will include UMA students from around the world performing a variety of music genres. Each ensemble will perform two pieces. Participating in the program will be the following ensembles:

Tour Band – Jazz, Rock, and Fusion





Directed by Duane Edwards

Studio Ensemble – Rock

Directed by Noah Cole

Envok- vocal ensemble

Directed by Marcia Gallagher

Vintage Steel – steel drum ensemble

Directed by Christine Letcher

String Trio

Directed by Linda Theriault

Additionally, the program will include Senior Recitals with students performing two pieces. The UMA students performing are:

Nhyla Reid – violin – piano – songwriter

Jayde Courturier – voice

Olin Moody – voice – guitar – songwriter