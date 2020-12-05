PRESQUE ISLE – Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Gardiner to assistant vice president, senior credit analyst. In her new role, Gardiner will be based in Presque Isle and responsible for overseeing the general credit analysis process for the bank, including the supervision and training of other credit analysts.

Gardiner joined Katahdin Trust in 2007 and served as a commercial services assistant before becoming a credit analyst in 2008 and continued in that role for the next 11 years at various levels. In September of 2019, Gardiner was promoted to senior credit analyst.

“Sarah is a knowledgeable and dedicated member of the Commercial Services Department and this promotion is a result of her commitment to Katahdin Trust,” shared Kevin Plourde, senior vice president, credit administration. “Sarah is a valuable member of our team and is a great fit for this position and I congratulate her on this well-deserved accomplishment.”





A native of Fort Kent, Gardiner has completed numerous classes from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training. Through these courses, she has earned her certification as a business credit analyst as well as a business credit and tax return analyst. She is also very active in her community, volunteering her time at various events such as United Way’s High Five Turkey Drive and presents at Teach Children to Save Day and recently became a Trustee for The Presque Isle Development Fund. Gardiner resides in Presque Isle with her husband Frank and two children.



Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918, is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.