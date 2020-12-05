Greenville Consolidated School

First quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Dacey Bridges, Jessica Cobb, Christian Trujillo and Katie Worster; honors: Mailer Baldwin.

Grade 11, high honors: Ashley Bussell; honors: Taylor Elsemore, Skylar Larbee and Kiara Page.

Grade 10, honors: Thomas McDonough and Devin O’Connor.

Grade nine, high honors: Ella Dauphinee and Gavin Hart; honors: Allison Austin, Gabe Baldwin and Lily Kreider.

Grade eight, honors: Haley Ferland, Williams Mason, Grace Millington and Brooke Turner.


Grade seven, high honors: Shane Dauphinee; honors: Alexandria Durose, Danielle Fortin, Cayleigh Hall, Justyce Hart and Addison Menz.