Greenville Consolidated School
First quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Dacey Bridges, Jessica Cobb, Christian Trujillo and Katie Worster; honors: Mailer Baldwin.
Grade 11, high honors: Ashley Bussell; honors: Taylor Elsemore, Skylar Larbee and Kiara Page.
Grade 10, honors: Thomas McDonough and Devin O’Connor.
Grade nine, high honors: Ella Dauphinee and Gavin Hart; honors: Allison Austin, Gabe Baldwin and Lily Kreider.
Grade eight, honors: Haley Ferland, Williams Mason, Grace Millington and Brooke Turner.
Grade seven, high honors: Shane Dauphinee; honors: Alexandria Durose, Danielle Fortin, Cayleigh Hall, Justyce Hart and Addison Menz.