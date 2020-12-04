A weekend storm is expected to bring the first significant snowfall to much of Maine, with more than a foot in the forecast for some towns.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the state from Kittery to Madawaska from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for eastern Maine.

Snowfall will be heaviest over the central highlands, far eastern and northern Maine, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Exact snow totals remain uncertain as where the snow/rain line falls remains up in the air, the weather service’s Caribou office said Friday morning.





The Moosehead Lake region could see the heaviest accumulation, with 12 to 18 inches currently forecast, according to the weather service. Up to a foot could fall over a large area from Jackman in the western mountains to Madawaska in the crown of Maine.

Significant winter storm likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Still some uncertainty in the rain/snow line. Some places north of the rain/snow line could see a foot of snow. Blowing snow as well. https://t.co/aazl5nObKi #MEwx pic.twitter.com/RxDB2zIsdg — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 4, 2020

“Travel could be extremely dangerous. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel,” a weather service advisory reads.

Heavy snow and wind could also cause power outages, the weather service warned.

Snowfall will lessen toward the coast, with 6 to 8 inches forecast for Augusta and Lewiston, 3 to 4 inches forecast for Greater Bangor, and less than an inch along the immediate coast, according to the weather service.

Interior Down East Maine can expect a mix of rain and snow, while rain is more likely along the coast. That rainfall could be heavy at times as well, with the weather service forecasting up to 2 inches of rain.

Partly sunny skies are forecast to return to the state Monday morning, though northern Maine could see lingering and scattered snow showers.