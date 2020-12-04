WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $207.5 million since the November election, his campaign said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The fundraising total includes money raised by Trump’s campaign, the RNC, two joint committees and Trump’s new political action committee, Save America, it said. Trump has continued to raise money furiously in emailed pitches to supporters, maintaining his unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the November election.

Trump’s campaign and supporters have mounted legal claims in key battleground states that have so far been unsuccessful. He’s also shown no signs of relinquishing his sway over the party. Trump has floated the possibility of running again in 2024 if he can’t overturn his Nov. 3 defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.





“These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said in the statement.

Trump’s solicitations to supporters disclose that 75 percent of donations first go to the Save America political action committee. The balance goes to the RNC’s general operating fund.

In the statement, Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC, said that the money will help Republicans in their fight to keep Georgia’s two Senate seats. The outcome of runoff elections there could determine whether the party holds its majority in the chamber. If Democrats win both races in Georgia, then the Senate would be split at 50-50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the deciding vote.

“The American people know what’s at stake. Thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia,” McDaniel said.

Trump’s campaign, the RNC and the two joint fundraising vehicles, absent his PAC, which was formed after the election, raised $495 million between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23, according to the statement.

Fundraising numbers for Biden and the DNC were also expected to be filed Thursday.

