Bree Clayton, a senior at Husson University, joined Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s patient care team this fall as an intern to design an inpatient care activities program. The goal of her project is to enrich the care experience for older adults during their hospital stay by reducing or preventing confusion and decreasing their length of stay.

She hopes to build an inventory of supplies to equip inpatient departments with materials that can be used by staff and volunteers to improve patients’ cognitive, physical, social, and environmental experience during their hospital stay. Bree has been working with a team of staff, including occupational and physical therapists, the medical Center’s acute rehab activities coordinator, and a nurse manager, in addition to surveying patients to pilot her program on a patient unit.

To help her launch and sustain this project successfully, Clayton is reaching out to the community for support.





Based on team input and project research, Clayton has identified a list of items essential to implementing her project, including puzzle books, craft items, coloring books, crayons, sensory kits, paints, card games and more. Given the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the region, the Medical Center is encouraging anyone wishing to donate to ship the items. For convenience, people can order items online and have them shipped directly to: Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Volunteer Services, ATTN: Activities Project, 489 State Street, Bangor, ME 04401.

All items will be appropriately quarantined and disinfected (if necessary) before being distributed.



If her pilot project succeeds, Clayton will continue her internship next semester where she will focus on strategies for hospital-wide implementation.

A full wish list of needed items can be found at http://northernlight.org/emmcvolunteer.