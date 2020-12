HAMPDEN — The Hampden Congregational Church, 101 Maine Road North, serves a “Whole Chicken Pie Takeout Sale” from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Whole pies are $20 each, and pre-orders are recommended. Please call 207-862-5248 from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 or Thursday, Dec. 17.