Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $75,000 in property Thursday for an Indian Township man accused of holding his girlfriend captive, assaulting her and shooting a gun inside her Bangor home last month.

Dustin Francis, 34, was found lying in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 after the alleged assault. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment, where he remained for more than two weeks.





Francis was arrested Nov. 23 when he was released and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, but was returned to the hospital in less than 24 hours due to injuries to his face.

It was unclear Thursday whether the jail would be able to meet Francis’ medical needs if he is unable to post bail. Francis can’t swallow but has a feeding tube, according to his attorney, F. David Walker IV of Bangor.

He remains hospitalized but made his first court appearance Wednesday by telephone before Superior Court Justice William Anderson. Anderson waited until Thursday to set bail so that Walker could explore whether Francis’ family could post bail for him. Walker said Wednesday that Francis himself could not post any cash bail.

The Penobscot County District Attorney’s office requested bail be set at $50,000 cash with conditions that Francis have no contact with the victim, not be at her residence, not use alcohol or drugs and not possess guns. Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor also asked that Francis undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he is competent to assist in his defense.

Walker argued for an unsecured bail where no cash or property would be required and that Francis be allowed to live with his sister in Old Town under a contract with Maine Pretrial Services. The lawyer said that Francis has undergone two surgeries, but complications mean he may have to be sent to a Boston hospital for consultations about his condition.

In setting bail Thursday in a written order, Anderson said Maine law required that a “significant bail” be set due to the violent nature of the incident and to protect the public from any future crimes Francis might commit.

Francis is charged with five felonies — kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Francis was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury, which is next scheduled to convene Dec. 30.

He initially told Bangor officers that he had been attacked and stabbed on Parkview Avenue by people he did not know. While officers were at the Parkview Avenue scene, Francis’ girlfriend called 911 and reported that she had escaped her home after Francis assaulted her and held her at gunpoint, Bangor police said. The woman told officers that gunshots were fired inside the house while she was held captive.

If convicted, Francis faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the most serious charge of kidnapping.