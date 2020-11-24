If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Indian Township man is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding his girlfriend captive, assaulting her and shooting a gun inside her Bangor home on Nov. 7.

Dustin Francis, 34, was found at about 11:30 p.m. the same day lying in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.





Francis was arrested Monday when he was released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to Bangor police.

He is charged with five felonies — kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Francis initially told Bangor officers that he had been attacked and stabbed on Parkview Avenue by people he did not know. He was taken to EMMC for treatment, Bangor police said Tuesday.

While officers were at the Parkview Avenue scene, Francis’ girlfriend called 911 and reported that she had escaped her home after being assaulted and held at gunpoint by him, according to Bangor police. The woman said that gunshots were fired inside the house while she was held captive.

Francis is expected to make his first court appearance remotely Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center from the Penobscot County Jail when bail will be set.

If convicted, Francis faces up to 30 years in prison on the most serious charge of kidnapping.