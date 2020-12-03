The herbs and spices in your pantry might just add more to your household than flavorful foods. From scenting the air to crafting, these natural ingredients can be used in a variety of ways.

As herbs and spices age, they lose some of their flavor properties. But as they pass their prime or otherwise expire, turning to alternate applications means you can still put them to good use.

Whether you are cleaning your bathroom or cleansing your skin, here are some ways to spice up your life.





Scent your house

You can naturally scent your home using spices instead of buying expensive (potentially toxic) candles or air fresheners. Simply bring a pot of water to a boil with one tablespoon of whatever spice you like best.

If you enjoy making candles at home, add oil infused with your favorite spices to the wax. To make such infused oil, all you need to do is combine the spices with a neutral oil like grapeseed oil in a cool, dark place for at least two weeks.

Deodorize

You can also make drawers smell better using a sachet filled with spices. Herbs like thyme, rosemary and bay leaves are excellent deodorizers, as well as spices like cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice and anise. Such spice sachets are also ideal for deodorizing closets, basements, and even garages.

Another thing you can deodorize with spices is your hands. If you’ve been chopping onions or garlic and can’t get rid of the smell, try rubbing them with a paste of a little water mixed with mustard powder. If you end up with leftover mustard paste, you can use it to remove food odors from plastic food storage containers as well.

Help with laundry

When washing colored clothes, add two teaspoons of black pepper to keep the colors bright and prevent fading. Some people claim it even extends the life of the clothes.

If you have dried lavender in your kitchen, make lavender dryer sachets by cutting six-inch squares of fabric from an old pillowcase, sewing two pieces together to form a small bag and adding two tablespoons of dried lavender. Run the cachet through the laundry with your clothes to give them a heavenly scent.

Clean the house

Making your own natural cleaners is a great way to keep your house neat and tidy while saving a little money and avoiding harsh chemicals. If you have dried mint leaves in your spice rack, combine it with baking soda and salt to scrub your sinks and leave them with a fresh, minty scent.

Cream of tartar, when mixed with baking soda and lemon juice, can be used as a bathtub cleaner. Simply blend together equal parts of cream of tartar and baking soda, add just enough lemon juice to form a smooth paste and apply with a damp sponge to stubborn tub rings and hard water stains. Let the paste dry before rinsing with water.

Thyme is another natural disinfectant that can be substituted for harsh chemical cleaners when you’re wiping down kitchen counters or bathroom surfaces. Pour one cup of boiling water over one tablespoon of dried thyme leaves; let the brew steep eight hours or overnight. Strain, add two tablespoons of rubbing alcohol and pour into a spray bottle to use on any wipeable surfaces.

To freshen carpets (especially if you have pets), simply sprinkle them with a bit of ginger or rosemary and then vacuum.

Cleanse your skin

Turmeric has long been used for its antioxidant protection and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its antimicrobial benefits that can prevent the growth of bacteria and, thus, control acne breakouts. The beauty publication Coveteur suggested mixing two tablespoons of yogurt with two tablespoons of turmeric powder and one tablespoon or a good squeeze of honey, applying it to the skin and letting it sit for 15 to 20 minutes for best results. Remember that turmeric stains, though, so use old t-shirts and towels when doing this skin care regime.

Another spice that has been used for natural skincare is fennel seeds. The publication Bustle suggested adding one tablespoon of fennel seeds, two tablespoon of oatmeal and a quarter cup of boiling water in a blender. Once cooled, apply to your face for three to five minutes for super soft and exfoliated skin.

Soothe athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot is a contagious fungus that thrives in communal showers and locker rooms. Oregano has been said to have soothing benefits to this common ailment. Bring two cups of water to a boil, then add a quarter cup of dried oregano. Let the solution cool before straining, then add solution to your regular foot bath filled with water and soak.

Though oregano has long been used as a folk remedy for this purpose, it should be noted that there isn’t substantial research on the topic.

Craft

If you are making homemade Christmas ornaments, you can use cinnamon sticks in a variety of ways that will make your house smell extra sweet.

Instead of buying soap from the store, make homemade soap using your favorite spices or a combination of delicious spicy scents like ginger, cloves and cinnamon.

You can also turn old spices into paints. Add a small amount of water to turmeric, paprika, nutmeg or cinnamon for rich natural colors. Just keep them away from any nice clothes or linens, as they will stain.

Dye

You can make natural Easter egg dye with a variety of kitchen items, including gorgeous amber-colored Easter eggs with old turmeric powder. Simply add two tablespoons to one cup of water, bring it to a boil, and then pour in two teaspoons of white vinegar. After stirring, dye hard-boiled eggs as you normally would. The longer they soak, the darker the color will be.

Give your spice rack a second look. Perhaps those bottles gathering dust in the back could be given new life with one of these alternative uses.