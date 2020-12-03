PORTLAND — Portland Ballet is delighted to announce that a reimagined version of ‘A Victorian Nutcracker’ will be broadcast on NBC-affiliate stations WCSH (Portland) and WLBZ (Bangor) this December.

While theater performances are not an option this year, we are happy to now share that you can watch this family-favorite on TV this season. Portland Ballet’s cherished holiday tradition is the story of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and Mouse King, with sets and characters inspired by Portland’s Victoria Mansion.

Airing Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2, NEWS CENTER Maine Roku app, and the NEWS CENTER Maine website and app. For more information go to https://www.portlandballet.org/vicnutathome.