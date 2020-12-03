The Downeast Rainbow Alliance (DRA) is now offering quarterly LGBT2Q+ Ally Education Sessions. The focus of the project is to support educators, health care workers and interested adult allies learn the importance of creating open & affirming space for our queer rural youth. The sessions will largely be based on personal narrative and will encourage a robust Q&A session. “We want Allies to feel safe to ask all the questions that Google hasn’t quite been able to articulate properly to them,” says organizer Anne Shields Hopkins.

The DRA is co-hosting the program with The Community Caring Collaborative (CCC) to offer this program. “The DRA’s work of increasing advocacy for the LGBTQ+ & Allied Community in Washington County is essential civil rights work that promotes equity and safety. We are pleased to be a partner in it,” says CCC Director Charley Martin-Berry.

The first Session will occur Jan. 13 and is titled “Call them by their Names.” The program will provide basic information and personal narratives to take a deep look into the importance of affirming pronouns for gender non-conforming youth. Please email to be added to the DRA Email List.