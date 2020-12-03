Spanish Masses available in Brewer, Waterville, Portland, Lewiston and Sanford

BANGOR — Heavy interest has led to a new and expanded schedule for Spanish Masses at Maine parishes. The list below is effective on Sunday, Dec. 6 (Second Sunday of Advent).

Brewer

St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street





Every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Portland

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street

Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street

Every Saturday at 6 p.m.

Livestream of Masses available at www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME and www.princeofpeace.me

Waterville

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street

Every Second and Fourth Sunday of the Month at 12:15 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue

Every First and Fourth Sunday of the Month at 5 p.m.

Livestream of Masses available at www.facebook.com/StThereseMaine.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200 or José Pérez Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.