AUGUSTA, Maine — An unusual legislative session kicked off Wednesday as lawmakers came together masked up at the Augusta Civic Center to elect new leaders and figure out some key elements of how a pandemic-altered session will run.

Lawmakers, newly sworn in, were expected to take up an order that would allow their committees to meet and cast votes electronically, rather than in person.

One of the ongoing questions lawmakers have faced when trying to plan a session during the coronavirus pandemic is how to meet safely while still abiding by Gov. Janet Mills’ limit on how many people can gather indoors.





An early version of the order, put forward by Senate Majority Leader Nathan Libby, D-Lewiston, would designate a legislative meeting or proceeding held electronically to have legally “occurred at the seat of the government.”

It would also allow any member participating in a meeting electronically to be considered present for purposes of having a quorum, and the order would allow members of the public to participate in meetings electronically. Votes could be cast electronically as long as the committee’s chair can see the member.

Wednesday began with members taking their oaths of office and selecting their leaders before taking up other business. Acting Chief Justice Andrew Mead swore in new members in place of Mills, who is quarantining after a member of her security detail potentially exposed her to the coronavirus. Mills addressed both chambers via video after their members were sworn in.

State Rep. Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, became the next House speaker. He will be joined in leadership by Rep. Michelle Dunphy, D-Old Town, and Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, as House majority leader and assistant majority leader respectively. Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, D-Oxford, and Joel Stetkis, R-Canaan, will serve as House minority leader and assistant minority leader, respectively.

In the Senate, Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, was elected to another term as Senate president. He will be joined in Democratic leadership by Libby and Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, who will serve as assistant majority leader. Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, is Senate minority leader, while Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta, will serve as assistant minority leader.

Lawmakers on Wednesday are also set to elect Attorney General Aaron Frey and State Treasurer Henry Beck, both Democrats, to their second terms as constitutional officers. Democrat Sen. Shenna Bellows of Manchester is likely to become the next secretary of state, while majority Democrats have chosen outgoing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap as their nominee to become state auditor.

A protest against mandatory mask requirements took place early Wednesday morning in front of the Augusta Civic Center as the day began. Most lawmakers appeared to be masked inside, however, as the Legislature’s contract to use the center requires use of face coverings, said Earl Kingsbury, the center’s manager.