Sometimes, all you can do is laugh. If you’re like me, you got out into the woods as much as you could during the firearms deer season. And if you’re like me, things didn’t exactly turn out as planned, and you’ll spend the winter eating what many have referred to as “tag soup.”

Yes, many hunters have one week, or two, left in their seasons, because they take part in muzzleloader season. The rest of us non-muzzleloading folks? We’re done for the year.

Oh well. There’s always next year. And thanks to these two cool trail camera photos, maybe you’ll join me for a chuckle or two.





These does are certainly curious, and have followed their noses to these two cameras to figure out what they’re doing strapped to those trees. I prefer to think of these deer as giving all of us unsuccessful hunters a good ol’ Bronx cheer: “Better luck next time, Buddy!”

The extreme closeup comes from Steve Balzer, who titled his submission to the Bangor Daily News, “An inquisitive doe on Rose Hill in Jonesboro, Maine.”

A deer stops by for a closeup visit at a trail camera. As the photographer says, “they have a great sense of smell. No deer liver, bacon and onions again this year.” Credit: Courtesy of Paul Johnson

The not-so-close-closeup comes from Paul Johnson, a retired state fisheries biologist who spent decades working in the Moosehead Lake region and now lives in central Maine.

“They are indeed curious beasts,” Johnson said. “There is a plethora of does and lambs in Oakland so I am not concerned about publishing the name of the town where the picture was taken. Unfortunately for me, as you noted, they have a great sense of smell. No deer liver, bacon and onions again this year.”

I feel your pain, Paul. I feel your pain.

And I, too, was taunted by deer on my trail cam. One of these days, I’ll share some of my own videos with BDN readers.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.