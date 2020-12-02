DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities, and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grantseekers will review program changes for community-building grants: 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Email events@mainecf.org to sign up.





The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Piscataquis County residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines and a list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Piscataquis County Committee awarded $40,850 in grants to five nonprofits, including:

Moosehead Trails, to expand the Moosehead Pinnacle Pursuit hiking challenge by including a volunteer incentive program dedicated to trail maintenance and stewardship;

Piscataquis Regional YMCA, to expand the second grade swim program to offer swimming lessons in three new school districts; and

RSU 68, to rebuild a nature trail near the school that would include intergenerational support and use from students and community members.

The Piscataquis County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Senior Foundation Officer Laura Reed at 207-564-3236 or by email at lreed@mainecf.org.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.