CASTINE — A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, Dec. 6, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Second Sunday in the Advent season in a sermon entitled “Finding Peace.” Worship is held in compliance with checklists established by the State of Maine for COVID prevention. For more information, including links for live streaming the service on your computer or device, visit our web page at www.tcpoc.org.