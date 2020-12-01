Good morning from Augusta. The new Maine Legislature convenes tomorrow.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I did not know her — much about her — but I’ve heard that she’s a very prolific user of Twitter,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said of Neera Tanden, who was formally announced Monday as President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden had old tweets critical of Collins that have now been deleted.

The start to the 130th Legislature will look very different from what State House familiars are used to. Lawmakers will be arriving in Augusta today to caucus for their constitutional officer picks to be voted on Wednesday — but on each day, they will be headed across town to the Augusta Civic Center and likely in waves meant to stagger the flow, according to the most recent safety guidance put together by the Legislative Council.





The location change itself is historic. According to the Law & Legislative Reference Library, the Legislature has likely always met at the State House, aside from a possible deviation when the building was renovated between 1909 and 1911 and when Portland was temporarily the capital city.

Once inside, legislators, staff and essential third parties — that includes press, contractors and delivery staff — will be asked to go through procedures that have become routine in the coronavirus pandemic. A staffer will screen for COVID-19 symptoms, and everyone is required to wear a mask that fits and does not have exhalation valves. That is unlikely to sit well with politicians who dislike mandatory mask rules or say they are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons. In that case, a face shield is allowed.

What may be most striking will be the lack of interaction we are used to seeing among lawmakers. Handshakes and other physical greetings are “not allowed,” according to the guidance, and lawmakers are discouraged from entering and exiting the chambers in groups. Note passing will not be allowed.

It remains to be seen if these protocols will continue once lawmakers start meeting regularly in January. Incoming leadership will be tasked with finalizing those details, as well as tricky aspects like how to allow public participation in hearings. They will also have to reach an agreement with the city of Augusta for use of the Civic Center, which could get pricey. Here’s your soundtrack.

— “Incoming state senator tests positive for COVID-19, days ahead of swearing-in,” Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily News: “[Sen.-elect Rick] Bennett may be the first lawmaker in the state to test positive for the virus, which has afflicted over 11,750 Mainers and killed 194. Spokespeople for Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate said they had not heard of any diagnoses other than Bennett’s.”

— “Maine makes $40M available to hard-hit retailers and hospitality businesses,” Jessica Piper, BDN: “The new program makes several changes to its funding formula compared to the first grant program, evaluating need based on gross sales lost between March and September of this year compared to the same time in 2019. The earlier program looked at losses between January and June, which could underestimate losses for seasonal businesses. Mills’ administration said Monday that the formula should allow a broader range of businesses to receive support.”

— “Virus’ continuing spread sparks new outbreaks across Maine,” Charles Eichacker, BDN: “The new outbreaks were detected as the coronavirus has surged to record levels across Maine in recent weeks. Unlike in the early days of the pandemic, the virus is so widespread now that more transmission is happening in the community, outside of institutional settings such as businesses and nursing homes, according to state health officials.”

Legislative Republicans will pick their nominees for constitutional positions later today, and the list could include some familiar names. Former state Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, who mounted losing bids for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District seat in the past two years, said Monday that he was a candidate for secretary of state. On the Democratic side, six current and former legislators are interested in the position.

The makeup of the Legislature means Republican nominees have little shot at winning any of the constitutional positions. After each party’s caucus picks a nominee, the full Legislature will take a vote. Democrats have majorities in both legislative chambers, all but assuring their picks will win.

The secretary of state is the only position truly up for grabs. Treasurer Henry Beck and Attorney General Aaron Frey — both former Democratic legislators — are expected to run for their positions again. They are likely to be re-elected easily.

