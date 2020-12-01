A few weeks ago I asked Bangor Daily News readers to add a caption to a trail cam photo, and a few of you took me up on the challenge. Today, though, a mere caption just won’t do.

When I saw the photo that Bill and Kathy of Waldo County sent in, I decided to view it as a writing prompt. If you choose to follow suit, feel free. Seeing as how Thanksgiving was just a few days ago, my description of the image might seem obvious. Be that as it may, it made me laugh, and some days, that’s as good as it gets.

Everybody, it seems, loves turkey. (Except me. I really don’t care for it, and thanks to my loving family, I have taken to enjoying Thanksgiving ham instead. You probably disagree, but that’s OK). This coyote clearly agrees with you turkey-lovers.





Look at the furry little critter. The ‘yote probably only weighs 40 pounds, and here it is, carrying around a Thanksgiving feast that probably dresses out at 15 pounds itself. That’ll feed it and all its brothers and sisters. Maybe even its turkey-mad uncle, who always eats three times his share. You know what I mean, right? Every family has got one of those. And they probably stop eating halfway through the holiday meal to loosen their belt a few notches (punctuating the move with a painful-sounding belch).

Yes, this hungry beast has got it made. Although the time and date stamp isn’t included on this photo, I’m choosing to say it was taken on Thanksgiving morning, and that bird is heading right on over to Chez Wile E. Coyote, where it will be well appreciated by the whole fam.

And tomorrow? What else? Turkey sandwiches for the entire pack. With all the fixins. Maybe a field mouse appetizer or two. (I’ll stick to ham, thanks).

OK. Enough of the creative writing exercises. Here’s the official description from Bill and Kathy:

“This is one of our first trail cam photos back in February of 2010,” they wrote. “I had cropped it and somehow the original disappeared. [This shows a] coyote with turkey in mouth being taken home for lunch.”

Keep the photos coming, and I’ll keep sharing ’em with your fellow readers. And I’d love to hear your creative descriptions of the images as we post them.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.