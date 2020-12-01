Travel in Maine was down more than state officials had anticipated over Thanksgiving, but whether it was enough to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay is unlikely to be seen for at least a week.
All forms of transport saw significantly less volume over the holiday weekend compared to 2019. The drops were larger in southern Maine, suggesting interstate travel declined by a greater amount than travel within the state.
Overall traffic on Maine’s roads, as measured by the Maine Department of Transportation, was down 14 percent compared to Thanksgiving week last year. The agency measures traffic at 75 points across the state.
The decline was greater on the Maine Turnpike, where overall transactions between Wednesday and Sunday were down 32 percent compared to the same period in 2019. That was greater than the 14 percent drop predicted by Turnpike officials, with poor weather likely being one factor, a spokesperson said.