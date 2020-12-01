Travel in Maine was down more than state officials had anticipated over Thanksgiving, but whether it was enough to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay is unlikely to be seen for at least a week.

All forms of transport saw significantly less volume over the holiday weekend compared to 2019. The drops were larger in southern Maine, suggesting interstate travel declined by a greater amount than travel within the state.

Overall traffic on Maine’s roads, as measured by the Maine Department of Transportation, was down 14 percent compared to Thanksgiving week last year. The agency measures traffic at 75 points across the state.





The decline was greater on the Maine Turnpike, where overall transactions between Wednesday and Sunday were down 32 percent compared to the same period in 2019. That was greater than the 14 percent drop predicted by Turnpike officials, with poor weather likely being one factor, a spokesperson said.

<p>The largest drop on the Turnpike was at the York Toll Plaza, the first collection point that travelers cross when entering Maine on I-95. The plaza saw a 42 percent decrease in transactions compared to 2019, suggesting fewer people were driving to Maine from out-of-state. By contrast, travel on I-395 at the Bangor-Brewer line was down only 17 percent, according to DOT data.</p> <p>Travel by other forms of transit also declined significantly. Inbound air travel was down 62 percent compared to Thanksgiving week in 2019, according to DOT data. Inbound rail travel decreased by 88 percent and bus travel decreased by 92 percent.</p> <p>Travel data are only one indicator of how many Mainers may have stayed home for the holiday. State and local officials had advised against large family gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.</p> <p>The virus <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2020/11/30/news/virus-continuing-spread-sparks-new-outbreaks-across-maine/">has spread increasingly rapidly</a> across Maine over the past month. The week before Thanksgiving saw 1,543 new cases of the virus confirmed, compared to only 393 in a weeklong period a month earlier. Maine also <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2020/11/13/news/massachusetts-travelers-must-quarantine-or-show-negative-covid-19-test-to-come-to-maine/">reinstituted some travel restrictions</a> in early November, requiring individuals from all states except New Hampshire and Vermont to obtain a negative virus test within three days before arriving in Maine or quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the state.</p> <p>Whether Thanksgiving travel contributed to further spread of the virus in Maine will be seen in the coming weeks. Case levels seemed to flatten off a bit going into Thanksgiving, though the holiday resulted in <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2020/11/27/news/virus-related-hospitalizations-rise-in-maine-with-thanksgiving-delaying-case-counts-0vzoa9n507wn/">skewed metrics</a> due to testing closures.</p> <p>The virus has an incubation period ranging from a few days to more than a week. That means that current case numbers largely reflect transmission of the virus that occurred before Thanksgiving. 