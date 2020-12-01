Thanksgiving has come and gone, and that is the only time of year when most of us think of cranberries. These tart berries haven’t left the supermarket shelves, though. Aside from that, cranberries are a large and vital industry in Maine, so learning how to cook with them beyond Thanksgiving will help infuse a little local flavor into your everyday dishes.

Here are 4 recipes that use cranberries beyond the classic Thanksgiving cranberry sauce so enjoy this uniquely delicious berry throughout the season.

Spicy cranberry chutney is a great addition to Thanksgiving dinner and other holiday meals. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

Cranberry chutney

Think of spicy cranberry chutney as one step up from cranberry sauce. You don’t have to eat it with turkey, either (though if you are still enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, this might be a good way to spice it up). Chutneys like this one are good with chicken, vegetable curries, pork, ham and even spread on goat cheese on crackers. You can also make extra to give as Christmas gifts. Check out this recipe for cranberry chutney that you’re sure to enjoy all winter long.





Cranberry Honey Baked Brie. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Cranberry honey baked brie

Cranberry honey baked brie is a decadent treat for the cold, dark winter, with gooey brie combined with warm, tart cranberry sauce and sweet honey. Enjoy it with fresh apple slices, bread or even just slice a piece off to nosh on with a knife and fork. Check out this recipe for cranberry honey baked brie to enjoy this sumptuous treat for yourself.

Cranberry Quick Bread. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Cranberry quick bread

This little loaf is a delightfully sweet way to enjoy tart cranberries. Have a slice for dessert, or eat it in the morning for breakfast with a warm cup of coffee. Here’s a recipe for cranberry quick bread that will be eaten as fast as the name suggests.

Sage ricotta crostini with sugared cranberries

These gorgeous crostinis make for delicious hors d’oeuvres, even for dinners at home. Just spread the herby, sage-flavored ricotta over crispy crostini toasts and top with a few sugared cranberries (even you can resist eating them all one by one, that is). It looks undeniably fancy, but it is actually easy to make. Check out this recipe for sage ricotta crostini with sugared cranberries.

No matter what you choose to make, taking advantage of the cheap and plentiful cranberries is a great way to enjoy the local produce of the season without breaking the bank.