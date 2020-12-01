Bath Iron Works is dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases at the shipyard and at a fabrication facility in Brunswick.

There are 17 active cases with workers getting treatment or quarantining at home, a shipyard spokesperson said.

Last week, the company confirmed seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Wednesday. The week before, the shipyard announced a dozen other employees tested positive.





Despite the growing number of cases, the company that builds destroyers for the U.S. Navy will not close any facilities because the company is deemed vital to the nation’s defense, the spokesperson said.

The company employs about 6,800 workers.