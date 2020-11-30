A Gouldsboro woman who died on Wednesday evening after a crash on Route 1 in Township 7 has been identified.

Ami Norton, 51, was driving on Route 1 when she crossed her pickup truck over the center line and crashed head-on with a Ford F-550 driven by Kurt Guptill, 37, of Columbia, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene and Guptill was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth for non-fatal injuries.