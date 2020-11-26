A Gouldsboro woman died Wednesday after a collision on Route 1.

The 51-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck on Route 1 in Township 7 on Wednesday evening when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Ford F-550 driven by a 37-year-old man from Columbia, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman died at the scene.





The 37-year-old was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, England said.

England did not release the drivers’ identities, and additional details weren’t immediately available Thursday morning.

Township 7 is between Gouldsboro and Steuben in Hancock County.