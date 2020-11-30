Family food traditions are a pretty special thing. And that’s why I am so excited about this week’s recipe — it comes from a northern Maine family that used to eat this dish weekly.

Welcome to Week Four of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge from Maine Public and the Bangor Daily News Homestead team, which encourages home cooks to try delectable recipes from the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook.”

The Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge.

For this week’s challenge, you’ll be trying a Baked Yellow-Eye Beans recipe submitted by Martha Hadley of Fort Fairfield. In the book, Hadley shares how her family ate these beans every Saturday night when she was growing up. They were a frugal way to feed the whole family. Leftovers were had for lunch the next day too. What a great idea!





Are you ready to join in the fun?

Here’s what you need to do: First, make the weekly recipe. Then snap a photo of your attempt. And finally, send it in to be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.

Once you’ve made this Baked Yellow-Eye Beans recipe, don’t forget to take a photo and email it to FUN@mainepublic.org. One winner will be selected at random. You have until Friday, Nov. 27 at noon for this challenge.

Congrats to the Week 3 winner

This classic New England Boiled Dinner recipe comes from the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook. Credit: Courtesy of Jamie Gordon

Congratulations to our Week 3 winner, Jamie Gordon of Bradley. Jamie made this delightful New England Boiled Dinner and then repurposed the leftovers into a whole new dish the next day (can we just say … YUM!).