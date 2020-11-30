BANGOR — The Vestry of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bangor is proud to announce their selection of Rev. Rebecca Liberty as our transition priest, for the next two years, starting Dec. 1.

Rev. Liberty has an impressive resume, including a focus on discernment coaching, and will be instrumental in assisting the parishioners at St John’s as we plan for the next chapter in our story. Many in the community are familiar with Rev. Liberty from her time at Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Wilson Center for Spiritual Exploration and Multifaith Dialogue at the University of Maine as well as teaching at UMaine.



We invite you to join us on Sunday, Dec. 6 when Rev. Liberty will celebrate her first service at St. John’s as our transition priest. Services are held on Sunday at 10 a.m. and can be found online through our website www.stjohnsbangor.org<http://www.stjohnsbangor.org or by searching “St. John’s Bangor Streaming” on YouTube.