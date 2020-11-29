Heavy rain and gusting winds are forecasted for all of Maine on Monday afternoon into Tuesday and are expected to cause power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Hancock and Washington counties are expected to be hit the hardest with 4 inches of rain expected to fall along the Down East coast with winds reaching speeds of between 55 and 60 miles per hour.

The midcoast will be drenched with 3 inches of rain and winds gusting between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Inland and in Bangor, between 1 and 3 inches of rain are predicted with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.





In addition to heavy rainfall, very strong winds are possible across coastal and Downeast Maine tomorrow night. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/hFQzF60RD1 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 29, 2020

Between 1 and 2 inches are expected in southern and western Maine with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Rain was expected to move into the state Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning except Down East, where the downpour was not predicted to end until afternoon.

The National Weather Service also warned of rising water in rivers, ponds and streams but had not issued flood warnings as of Sunday morning.