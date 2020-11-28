It’s a mean old world out there in the Maine woods. Especially if you’re a bull moose trying to earn the privilege of mating with one of the local lady moose.

In order to do that, you’ve got to prove that you’re the biggest, baddest bull in your territory. And as we’ve learned since we began asking Bangor Daily News readers to share their trail camera photos and videos, there are plenty of critters out there willing to fight for their right to … well, you know.

Deer do it. Moose do it. And today, Al from Aroostook County shares a photo that shows two bulls getting into a good old backwoods brawl.





Now, don’t get me wrong. There’s more than fighting going on out there in the Maine woods. There’s also the aftermath of those battles over lady moose and dee. More than one risque reader actually sent in a photo that shows animals, shall we say, doing things that are not suitable to be featured in a family newspaper.

The photos did make me chuckle a bit, I’ll admit. Of course, I’ve always struggled to repress my adolescent sense of humor, and my 14-year-old self may have gotten the best of me in that case.

