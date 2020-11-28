One Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 22 new coronavirus cases across the state, though holiday lab and testing facility closures are suppressing counts over the weekend.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 11,288, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 11,266 on Thursday.

Of those, 10,125 have been confirmed positive, while 1,163 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 11,266, up from 11,265, meaning there was a net increase of 238 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new cases reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.

New cases were reported in Aroostook (1), Cumberland (2), Franklin (2), Kennebec (1), Oxford (1), Penobscot (18) and York (2) counties, state data show. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 167.4, down from 221.6 a day ago, down from 203.9 a week ago and up from 56.1 a month ago.

The statewide death toll stands at 191. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maine rose again on Friday, even as a temporary drop in testing and reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday may lead to an artificial drop in the number of new reported cases this weekend. Today’s reported increase of 22 cases, compared to the 238 new cases reported on Thursday, reflects this. Most testing locations were closed on both Thursday and Friday, so numbers could remain low through the weekend due to the temporary dip in testing.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

So far, 689 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 8,822. That means there are 2,275 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 2,284 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 6,725— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there had been 847,706 negative test results out of 861,445 overall. Just over 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 3,730 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 71 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (1,454), Aroostook (129), Franklin (210), Hancock (236), Kennebec (757), Knox (203), Lincoln (151), Oxford (326), Penobscot (820), Piscataquis (41), Sagadahoc (149), Somerset (434), Waldo (225), Washington (189) and York (2,231) counties. Information about where an additional 3 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 13,094,010 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 264,866 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.