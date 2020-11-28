Friends of Sears Island and the Belfast Free Library will be co-hosting a live Zoom presentation titled, “Seasonal Habits of Maine’s Mammals” by Laura Craver-Rogers at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The northeast has a diverse population of mammal species, and coastal Maine is no different. From deer to fishers, snowshoe hares to bobcat, there are many types of mammals in Maine. Each species has their own survival strategy and different ways to react to the changing seasons. Join us as we take a look at the various types of mammals around Sears Island and coastal Maine. Learn how these furry predators and prey interact with each other. Discover what the changes in the season mean for each species- who hibernates, stays active, and who will take long winter naps. There is so much to learn and we hope to open your eyes and increase your knowledge to the comings and goings of some of Maine’s wild mammals. To register for this program, visit http://belfastlibrary.org/virtual-programs.

Craver-Rogers is the education and outreach supervisor for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. She works with many of the MDIFW staff to create, plan and promote educational programs about Maine’s wildlife and wild places, including several virtual wildlife talks from Maine Wildlife Park. Craver-Rogers has been an educator and presenter for over 10 years and has a background in wildlife biology, ecology, environmental education, and interpretation. She has worked for US Fish and Wildlife, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, nature centers and natural conservation areas. Craver-Rogers has a strong passion for the outdoors and the wildlife that live there.



For more information about the Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife visit www.mefishwildlife.com and check out the YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/mefishwildlife for more educational videos. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org.