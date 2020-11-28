ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preparing edible holiday gifts from 2–3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Topics include cost-effective ways to make edible holiday gifts, food safety tips to consider, and Maine foods to use in soup and baking mixes and preserved products. UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gifts-from-the-kitchen-webinar/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.