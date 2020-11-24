This story will be updated.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy on Tuesday paused winter athletics activities through at least Dec. 8 due to positive test results on campus, including among people involved with the varsity athletic programs.



Ferrini-Mundy made the decision after consulting with the University of Maine System and other campus leaders.

“We love to see our Black Bears compete, but the health of our student athletes, coaches, staff and communities comes first,” Ferrini-Mundy said. “We are responding to test results and contact tracing to prevent the further spread of infection within athletics, throughout the university community and beyond.”

Scheduled games are canceled and traveling teams will return to Orono following safety and travel protocols outlined by public health officials. Practices and other organized activities will be modified over the coming two weeks.

This decision will most immediately impact students participating in the men’s and women’s basketball, and the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs. All games scheduled to be played between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8 have been canceled.

The men’s basketball team was in Connecticut on Tuesday preparing for a scheduled season-opening game Wednesday afternoon against No. 4 Virginia. It also was slated to play a Friday contest against Central Connecticut State.

The women’s basketball team, which was supposed to play two games this weekend, also at the Mohegan Sun Arena as part of “Bubbleville,” will not compete. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Air Force Reserve Women’s Challenge was canceled earlier Tuesday after a COVID-19 case at the University of Connecticut.



“While this interruption will be difficult on our teams, it is in keeping with our premise that the health and safety of our community is the priority,” UMaine athletics director Ken Ralph said. “We will do all we can to positively engage our students in the safest way possible. We are grateful for the support we have received and our teams look forward to returning to competition when it is deemed safe to do so.”

COVID-19 testing protocols for UMaine student-athletes and athletics staff members will continue during the two-week pause.

Fall and spring sports athletes are not practicing again until mid-January.