Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Collins must use her voice

Sen. Susan Collins is once again failing to live up to her reputation. For years, Collins was known as a defender of choice and a defender of women. As recently as 2017, she said “Throughout my service in the Senate, I have been a strong proponent of measures to promote and protect women’s health.”

And on Nov. 3, despite overwhelmingly voting blue at the top of their ballots, Mainers chose to send her back to the U.S. Senate apparently because they believed that she would continue to represent a moderate and pro-woman voice in Washington. But once again a matter of protecting women is before Congress, and once again our senior senator is suspiciously silent.

U.S. Immgration and Customs Enforcement has allegedly been perpetrating medical abuse on women detained at the Irwin County Detention Center by performing medically unnecessary and nonconsensual gynecological procedures, and now ICE is deporting the witnesses. At least six women have already reportedly been deported, and several more have been at an imminent risk. The federal government has agreed to stop these deportations for now, but that is temporary. The investigation into ICE’s alleged abuses cannot be completed without witnesses, and over 100 members of Congress signed a letter demanding these deportations halt.

“Our senator” was not among them. By refusing to speak out against the retaliatory deportation of witnesses, I believe Collins is not only failing women, but also ignoring ICE’s obstruction of justice. This is a moment when we need a senator willing to “promote and protect women’s health.” Collins must join her colleagues in opposing these deportations.

Glynis O’Meara

Portland

Questionable at best

I am disappointed with your recent front page article about an outdoor school showing photos with absolutely no mask wearing or social distancing.

At a time when COVID-19 case numbers in Maine are growing exponentially, your choice to feature a school that doesn’t follow safety guidelines is questionable at best.

Jana Sutherland

Eastport

Financial literacy

In today’s society, how many many young adults understand personal finance? It’s safe to say, far fewer than expected. Whether a college graduate or straight out of high school, many of these young adults have had very little experience or teaching on this subject. Personal finance works with basic money management, credit cards, debt, taxes, and so on.

The sad truth is, many young adults won’t be able to handle the financial difficulties of the real world. Personal finance should be taught in schools. Instead, schools focus on subjects that will only take us so far. We need to focus on the real problems of this generation. Even in college, the education built around financing is scant and scattered.

Not all students take their education to college. It’s safe to say approximately 30 percent of students enter the workforce after graduation. With that being said, high school is the proper time to embed these life skills within the student. Even if the fundamentals were taught to kids, it can help prepare students for future unseen financial challenges.

Something else to take into consideration is what goes on outside the classroom. There needs to be an affiliation between school, parents and financial life decisions because, in the end, their ultimate goal is to help us young adults succeed. That success needs to go beyond the classroom.

Personal finance does not need to be a tedious and anxious process. With basic understanding and teaching, later in life you’ll realize just how important it is.

Hunter Kimball

Eddington