BELFAST — Students in Waldo County Technical Center’s (WCTC) Culinary Arts program are giving to their community this year by making pies. The class, led by instructor Jackie Boulay, is making at least 50 pies. The apple, blueberry, pumpkin and chocolate cream pies are being sold to WCTC staff members.

The teens decided to donate their pie profits to Waldo County Pet Food Pantry. They estimate that they will be able to donate $140 to the pet pantry. They have also donated 12 pies to Jackson Food Pantry to be handed out for Thanksgiving.

Mount View High School senior Caleb Raven said that he has never made a pie before attending the WCTC’s Culinary Arts class, but that he would now feel comfortable making pies for his family. Each culinary student is also allowed to make a pie to bring it home for their Thanksgiving holiday.