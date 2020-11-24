ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a webinar with the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association (SMMSA) about the home maple syrup production process from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Webinar topics include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap and filtering, grading and canning syrup. Instructors include UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley, SMMSA President Rich Morrill, who also owns Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Frank Ferrucci, owner of Maple Moon Farm in Lebanon.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/backyard-sugaring-maple-syrup-101-webinar/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.