CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is moving forward with its largest annual fundraiser of the year, entirely online. Starting Black Friday, PAWS will go live with its annual Auction for the Animals, until midnight Dec. 9. The PAWS Auction for the Animals is by far the most important to the shelter, especially this year after the pandemic caused the Camden-based animal shelter to cancel three of its major fundraisers in the interest of public safety.

“Our annual auction is the largest fundraiser of the year for PAWS. We raised about $55,000 during last year’s auction. The impact an event like this has on our ability to provide care and support the animals we serve is immense,” explained Shelly Butler, PAWS executive director. “Moving the auction from a live event to an online auction is risky but we felt it was our responsibility to ensure the safety of our community amidst the current public health crisis.”

PAWS helps nearly 1,000 animals annually, taking in strays or surrendered animals and finding them forever homes, providing preventative veterinary care, and in many cases, life-saving medical care. “We’re more than just a shelter,” Butler said. “We opened a pet food pantry this year and started providing boarding to pets of domestic violence victims, those temporarily homeless, and for hospital patients who needed a place for their pet while they recover. We have community rabies and spay/neuter clinics. PAWS truly cares about our community and that’s what we really want people to know.”





Hundreds of area businesses have come together to partner with PAWS on this year’s auction, in support of the animals. Fuller Chevrolet GMC of Rockland is the fundraiser’s leading sponsor, joined by Uncle Willy’s Candy Shoppe, Loyal Biscuit, David & Felicia Feldman, Camden House of Pizza, The Stone Brick Oven Pizza, Good Tern Co-Op, Taxes Plus, Penobscot Bay Dentistry, and Captain Swift Inn. PAWS will be releasing links to its online auction platform next week. The auction will open to the public for bidding at midnight on Black Friday.

Auction items will be viewable before the auction opens and will include bidding packages both large and small. Whether it be a week’s stay in a Florida resort that you are after or a gift card to your loved one’s favorite convenience store for their stocking, the PAWS Auction for the Animals has something for everyone. For more information on how to take part in the auction in support of PAWS and local businesses, follow PAWS on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pawsanimaladoptioncenter or visit their website at http://www.pawsadoption.org.

All proceeds benefit the animals at PAWS, with food, shelter, community support services, preventative care, adoption, and in many cases, life-saving veterinary care. Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.