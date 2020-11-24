BANGOR — In these difficult times, the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard has seen its demand rise by the week. Donations, though always greatly appreciated, have become even more important in recent months.



“We have been serving over 300 families per week,” said Rita Wooster, co-director of the food cupboard. “The numbers have gone way up since cold weather set in.”

In a week in which we give thanks with gratitude, the students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor came together to deliver blessings of their own, providing support to those in need in their community.





A Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 16-20 at the school, sponsored by the Student Leadership Team, collected over 1,200 items of non-perishable food that will now help the many families who utilize the food cupboard, where all of the items were dropped off on Monday, Nov. 23.

“It was so moving and motivating to see the children excited to give to those families who are food insecure,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints.

“Many of the classrooms at the school did their own challenge, offering rewards, such as a party or movie just before Thanksgiving Break if the class reached their classroom goals,” said Doug Fogg, a teacher at All Saints and the faculty advisor for the Student Leadership Team. “The eighth-grade class set a goal of 100 cans to win a party. They were at 127 cans by Tuesday, so I told them if they reached 200, I’d buy pizza. They ended up with 263 cans.”

The Student Leadership Team at All Saints is comprised of four representatives of each of the middle school classes (grades 6-8). They regularly plan service projects and fundraisers and give input to the administration on a variety of topics from the student perspective.

Founded in 1975, the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard is housed at Hammond Street Congregational Church and is open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon with the exception of certain holidays. For more information, including how you can help or donate to the cause, call 207-942-4381 or visit www.hammondstreetchurch.org/ministries/the-bangor-ecumenical-food-cupboard.