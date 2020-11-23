AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine has certified the results of the 2020 election, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Monday.

Maine is one of two states in the country that apportions single electoral votes for each congressional district in addition to awarding two for the statewide victory. President-elect Joe Biden won the statewide vote and the 1st Congressional District, good for three of the state’s four total electoral votes.

President Donald Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, which he also carried in 2016. The other state that awards electoral votes by district is Nebraska.





Maine is also the only state in the country that uses ranked-choice voting to elect the president. The method didn’t come into play this year because the margins of victory were too wide to trigger the ranked round.

Dunlap said he handed the certified results to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills at 2 p.m. on Monday, the day they were due.