Nothing says New England comfort food quite like an old fashioned boiled dinner, right?

It’s the third week of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge from Maine Public and the Bangor Daily News Homestead team, which encourages home cooks to try delectable recipes from the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook.”

Here’s what you need to do to join in the fun: First, make the weekly recipe. Then snap a photo of your attempt. And finally, send it in to be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.





For week three’s challenge, you’ll need a brisket and some wonderful root veggies to whip it up. Shop local if you can (there are so many great Maine farms with all the veggies needed for this). And get creative — this might just be the Thanksgiving alternative meal you were searching for.

This week’s recipe is New England Boiled Dinner submitted by Ann Sloatman of South Portland, who writes that her 91-year-old mother is still loving this classic family meal. Sounds like a wonderful endorsement!

The winner of Week 2 of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge is 7-year-old Clare Lowell from Southern Maine, who made these delightful Chocolate Stout Donuts.

Once you’ve made this New England Boiled Dinner recipe, don’t forget to take a photo and email it to FUN@mainepublic.org. One winner will be selected at random. You have until Friday, Nov. 27 at noon for this challenge.

Congratulations!