Maine’s cannabis retailers brought in around $1.4 million and made 21,194 transitions during the first month of retail sales, according to preliminary sales data from the Office of Marijuana Policy.

Seventy-six percent of sales was smokable marijuana purchases, with concentrates bringing in 14 percent and infused products bringing in 10 percent, according to the data. The data was taken from Metrc, the state’s inventory tracking system.

In September, nearly four years after Maine voters legalized recreational marijuana, the state office overseeing the market’s launch approved the first six active licenses for adult-use marijuana establishments.





Retail sales to the public began on Oct. 9 with three additional adult use retailers opening the first week of November. Active retail license holders can sell to consumers 21 years of age or older.

Sales data are preliminary in nature, subject to further revision and have not been audited, officials said.