Puritan Medical Products, a medical supplies manufacturer, has been awarded $11.6 million to expand its COVID-19 swab production by 3 million swabs per month, according to Christopher Knight, spokesperson for Sen. Susan Collins.

The additional funding — provided through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act — will help the company’s newest plant in Pittsfield to accommodate additional machines to make swabs for Cue Health, Knight said. The funding will cover engineering work, changes in utilities and overtime pay.

“Increased testing is crucial to tracking and slowing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe. Puritan Medical Products has risen to this challenge by exponentially increasing its production of testing swabs, creating hundreds of jobs in Guilford and Pittsfield in the process,” Sen. Collins said.





Puritan Medical Products, which is based in Guilford, expanded into Pittsfield over the summer after it received a $75.5 million federal contract. A third plant in Pittsfield is currently under renovation and is expected to produce 50 million swabs per month.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the funding was provided through the Paycheck Protection Program.