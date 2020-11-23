Portside Real Estate Group’s annual Hops for Habitat event has taken a creative turn due to the current pandemic. From Nov. 9 to Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, participants can pick up a specially curated Hops for Habitat at Home 4-pack of beer from Oxbow Brewing and have $20 donated directly to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland.

The Hops or Habitat beer sampler will include: 330 ml bottle of Wet-Hopped FPA, 16 oz can of Maine State Lager brewed with 100 percent Maine grown ingredients, a 12 oz can of Harvest made with Maine grown grains and hops, and a 500 ml bottle of Pastoral, a mixed fermentation saison. This limited-edition pack marks the first time that the Pastoral has been released in this size for beer lovers to enjoy at home.

Last year’s Hops for Habitat saw Portside raise over $13,100 for Habitat for Humanity, putting their total fundraising efforts at $37,442 over the last four years. With the change from an in-person event to a social distancing fundraiser, Portside’s goal is to raise $5,000 this year, and the limited release package has already been selling faster than anticipated.





“We’ve been thrilled by the response to this initiative so far” said Dava Davin, founder and owner of Portside. “Giving back to the community is one of our company’s core values and we’re happy that we’ve been able to partner with Oxbow to find a way to continue with our Hops for Habitat this year.”

With the pandemic stretching on into the winter, breweries have been looking for creative ways to supply local consumers, which has made the partnership between Portside and Oxbow a way to support a local brewery, and Habitat for Humanity at the same time.

“Great beer brings people together and while we can’t be part of an in-person event this year, our beer can still help make an impact” said Tim Adams, founder of Oxbow Brewing “We’re happy to help support the mission of Habitat for Humanity in this creative way so more Mainers can have a place to call home.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is a non-profit organization that builds communities of new energy efficient homes, with affordable financing and are committed to the development and uplifting of families and communities. To place your order of the Hops for Habitat at Home 4-pack, visit https://app.upserve.com/s/oxbow-brewing-company-portland-portland

