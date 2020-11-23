ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation announces 2020 recipients of the Marilla W. and Harold A. Lund Scholarship. The fund provides renewable support to graduating seniors of Washington County high schools to pursue post-secondary education at a four-year college or university.

A total of $8,214 was awarded to three students: Halle Sullivan, Eastport, first-time, attending University of Maine at Augusta in Bangor, and Rosemary Corkins, Pembroke, and Thomas Ray-Smith, Milbridge, renewals, attending Colby College and University of Maine Machias respectively.

The fund was established by Marilla W. Lund (1934-2004). Marilla was a graduate of Classical High School and Brown University in Providence. She and her husband moved to Trenton, Maine, in 1989. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Ellsworth and an active volunteer for many local groups, including Hospice of Hancock County and the Bar Harbor Music Festival.





The next deadline for applications is May 15, 2021. Eligible applicants must demonstrate a level of academic achievement suitable for predicting success in college, strong character and family values, and financial need. There is a preference for first-generation college students. Applications are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.