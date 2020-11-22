Most of the deer photos that we’ve run in during our reader-submitted trail camera project have probably served to spark the passion of dedicated hunters. Big bucks will do that, after all. Today’s submission is different. It might even make a grown hunter cry.

It comes to us from Earl Brechlin, a veteran newsman and writer who lives on Mount Desert Island. And the buck he captured on his webcam is an absolute beast. Huge rack. Solid body. Beautiful.

But there’s a catch, as Brechlin points out. All you hunters out there? Blink. Stop hyperventilating. This deer won’t be going home with you.





“Nice shot of a buck using a tree for a scrape here on the low-rent side of McFarland Hill in Bar Harbor,” Brechlin said. “No deer hunting here of course so folks can only drool.”

That’s right. No hunting allowed.

Now, join me in a moment of silence in honor of this king of the woods. Drooling is optional.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.