ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine is launching a program to offer training in food production to military veterans and farmers with disabilities.

The program is called “Boots-2-Bushels: Boot Camp for Market Gardeners and Farmers,” the University of Maine Cooperative Extension said. It is slated to begin in January and will focus on training in small-scale farming for market sales, the extension said.

The program will take place online through May 24 and include hands-on fieldwork from May to September. The extension said the program will include training in subjects such as crop planning, safe food handling and pest management.





The extension said the program will also be open to family members of military veterans.