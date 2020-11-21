Sommer Ross scored two goals on Saturday afternoon, including the eventual empty net game-winner late in the contest, as Holy Cross earned a 3-2 Hockey East victory over the University of Maine at Worcester, Massachusetts.

First Goal (1-0 Holy Cross): Ross scored the lone goal of the first period with 1:41 left in the frame. Lilly Feeney and Carly Beniek were both credited with an assist.

Second Goal (1-1): Ida Kuoppala scored her second goal of the season on an unassisted breakaway, shorthanded, to tie the contest early in the second period.





Third Goal (2-1 Holy Cross): Carly Beniek scored 32 seconds into the third period. After a lengthy review, the goal was upheld and gave the Crusaders their first lead. Emma Lange and Feeney posted assists.

Fourth Goal (3-1 Holy Cross): Ross scored her second goal of the afternoon at 18:17 in the third period..

Fifth Goal (3-2 Holy Cross): Kuoppala scored her second goal of the day with 23 seconds to play.



UMaine’s Loryn Porter finished with 27 saves, while Jada Brenon tallied 21 for Holy Cross.

Maine went 1-for-3 on the power play, as the Crusaders were 0-for-4.

The Black Bears blocked 12 shots.

Next: Maine returns to the ice Friday, Nov. 27, for a two game series against Connecticut.